Indian-origin restaurant manager stranded in Dubai to head home finally

Dubai [UAE], July 15 (ANI): An Indian origin restaurant manager, who accidentally threw away cash worth Dh100,000 in trash four years ago, is finally returning home after paying off his debt.

Several people came to the rescue of Abdul Wahab, 37, whose life had been a wreck since March 2015 when he subconsciously threw Dh105,439 belonging to his company in a roadside dumpster in Sharjah's Al Nahda area, Gulf News reported.

The careless act triggered a series of mishaps that saw Wahab losing not just his job but also the roof over his head.

His landlord evicted him for unpaid rents and the bank and the car rental company filed cases against him for defaulting on payments.

With nowhere to go, Wahab temporarily took shelter in a friend's car for three months during which he survived on instant noodles from grocery stores and prepared in hot water from cafeterias.

Things turned worse when between 2017 and 2018 Wahab was arrested twice and had to spend seven months in jail for payment default and bounced cheque cases while his passport remained stuck in court.

Since then, Wahab was leading a stranded and penniless life until earlier this month when Gulf News reported on him after which his life took a dramatic turn with several readers reaching out to him, offering not just money but also moral and legal assistance.

"My phone has not stopped ringing. I am stunned by the overwhelming response and have no words to thank all those who have come to my aid," he said.

"The way people opened their hearts and purse strings for me is incredible. I have got Dh82,400 because of their collective efforts. UAE is a country that truly cares and the help extended to me by people from various nationalities have once again reinforced that fact and restored my faith in humanity," Wahab added.

On Sunday, Wahab handed the entire amount, worth Dh 82,400, to his ex-employer, who then issued a case withdrawal letter, paving the way for his return to India.

"An Emirati man called me and volunteered to talk to my ex-employers. The Good Samaritan even accompanied me to my former office and negotiated with the company to accept whatever money I have collected. Fortunately, they agreed and issued me a letter stating they are withdrawing the court case against me. Now I just need to submit this letter in Dubai Courts and pay Dh5,100 in court charges to get back my passport," Wahab told Gulf News.

"I have paid dearly for my carelessness. Now I want to put my past behind me and start life afresh. But first I want to go to my hometown Hyderabad and meet my ageing parents whom I haven't seen for seven years, I can't wait to get my passport back. Four years ago, my life changed in a matter of days. Now, it has changed again, but for the better," he was quoted as saying. (ANI)

