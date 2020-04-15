Indian rapid response team imparts training in Kuwait

Kuwait City [Kuwait], April 15 (ANI): The Indian Rapid Response Team imparted training and shared its experience with the Kuwaiti personnel at Jaber Al Ahmed Hospital as part of capacity building in the fight against COVID-19.

The team had reached Kuwait on Monday.

A release issued by External Affairs Ministry on Monday said that the rapid response team is expected to stay in Kuwait for the next two weeks to help the Kuwait government with medical assistance in testing and treatment of the people infected by the novel coronavirus.

The team went to Kuwait following a phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Saba. Both the leaders had agreed for a coordinated approach towards the deadly disease. (ANI)

