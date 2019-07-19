Iran airspace safe, says embassy amid escalating situation in Persian Gulf

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Dismissing as "baseless" news, the Embassy of Iran here said that all international flight corridors through Iran's airspace are safe and secure amid the escalating situation in the Persian Gulf.

Tensions have been high in the region, with Iran shooting down a US surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz recently. In the wake of this, the United States claimed on Thursday that its USS Boxer had destroyed an Iranian drone in the same region -- a claim which has been rejected by Tehran.

Following this, media reports stated that international airlines were bypassing the Iranian airspace "due to lack of safety and escalation of situation in the Persian Gulf."

"All international flight corridors from Iran's airspace are safe and secured. The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has ensured the safe passage of international flights through its airspace," a statement issued by the Embassy of Iran here stated.

"Furthermore, Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to all its international obligations to provide necessary safety and security for international airlines over its territory and reiterates that there is no concern and need for any international operators to avoid Iranian airspace or re-route to other corridors," it added. (ANI)

