Representative Image
Representative Image

Iran bans travelers from Omicron-hit European, African countries from entering

ANI | Updated: Dec 27, 2021 03:41 IST


Tehran [Iran], December 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Iran's Tourism Ministry announced on Sunday a 15-day halt in travel from the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Denmark and eight African countries amid fears over the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Deputy Tourism Minister Ali Asghar Shalbafian said in a statement that entry would be denied to foreigners coming by land, air and transiting through third countries if they departed from the blacklisted ones.
Iran reported 1,857 new COVID-19 cases and 52 virus-related deaths in the past day. The country's first case of infection with the highly mutated Omicron strain was confirmed last Sunday. (ANI/Sputnik)

Loading...
iocl
iocl