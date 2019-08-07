Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (File photo)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (File photo)

Iran calls for freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 06:49 IST

Tehran [Iran], Aug 7 (Sputnik/ANI): Iran is urging the need to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, President Hassan Rouhani told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a phone conversation on Tuesday.
"We are insisting on (ensuring) security and freedom of navigation in the region and in the Strait of Hormuz. Dozens of ships are passing every day, while the armed forces are controlling the traffic in line with the rules," Rouhani said, as quoted by his press service.
He pointed out that the United States was making provocative steps despite the stabilising efforts of Iran and France.
Rouhani also stressed the need to boost Tehran's banking and oil cooperation with other countries.
Speaking about the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), Macron said that it was important for France to ensure the interests of Iran is acceptable for all parties to the nuclear deal.
Tensions in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz have been on the rise over the past several months. The situation became especially heated when Iran seized UK-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19 over what it described as a breach of international maritime regulations.
The move came two weeks after Iran's own Grace 1 oil tanker had been seized by UK marines over an alleged breach of the European Union's sanctions against Syria. (Sputnik/ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 07:33 IST

Mozambique govt, former rebel group ink peace deal

Maputo [Mozambique], Aug 7 (ANI): The Mozambican government and Renamo, a former rebel group signed a landmark peace deal here on Tuesday, ending decades of a brutal civil war in the southern African country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 07:23 IST

New, serious attack: Venezuela on order over freezing of assets in US

Caracas [Venzuela], Aug 7 (ANI): The Venezuelan government on Tuesday slammed the Donald Trump administration's move to freeze all its assets in the US, saying it is a "new and serious attack" and yet another series of "arbitrary measures of economic terrorism" against the Latin American country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 07:02 IST

Imran Khan to chair NSC meet over abrogation of Art 370

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 7 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair another meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) in light of the Indian government's decision to abrogate Article 370, according to Geo News.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 06:33 IST

World dignitaries pay tributes to Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 : Condolences continued to pour in from world dignitaries for former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who breathed her last due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 05:28 IST

5.9 magnitude quake jolts Vanuatu

Port Vila [Vanuatu], Aug 7 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter Scale struck near the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 04:33 IST

N Korea says fired missiles as 'warning' against US-S Korea...

Seoul [South Korea], Aug 7 (ANI): North Korea on Wednesday said it fired the two tactical guided missiles into the East Sea under the country's leader Kim Jong-un guidance and served as a "warning" to the US and South Korea over their joint military exercise.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 04:04 IST

US' decision to end Iran oil waivers hurt India's bottom line: Envoy

Washington DC [USA], Aug 7 (Sputnik/ANI): The decision of the United States to stop issuing waivers for the purchase of Iranian oil has hurt India's bottom line and New Delhi hopes that Washington will show similar flexibility in issues it considers important, India's Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardha

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 03:59 IST

US envoy to Russia Jon Huntsman resigns

Washington DC [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman on Tuesday announced his resignation from the post and is returning to his home state of Utah where he could consider another gubernatorial run.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 01:31 IST

Foreign dignitaries, others mourn Sushma Swaraj's demise

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Condolences began pouring in from foreign dignitaries and others following the demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who passed away due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:40 IST

Pak to call back High Commissioner from India over revocation of...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 6 (ANI): Pakistan is considering calling back its acting High Commissioner to New Delhi Syed Haidar Shah for consultations in the light of the Indian government's move to scrap Article 370 and bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir, state media reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 22:05 IST

India rejects China's opposition to its move to confer UT status...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): India on Tuesday rejected China's opposition to its move of conferring Union Terrirtoy status on Ladakh, calling it an "internal matter" of the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 21:44 IST

Don't look at the spec in your brother's eye

Pakistan called a joint session of the Parliament to condemn officially the latest developments in India regarding Kashmir. For the occasion, every single member of the parliament was summoned: the Speaker even issued production orders for former president Asif Ali Zardari, ex-prime minister Shahid

Read More
iocl