Iran confirms 3,825 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Tehran [Iran], October 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Iran has confirmed 3,825 new cases over the past 24 hours, updating its previous daily record, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Thursday.

Lari added that 211 patients with COVID-19 have passed away, according to the Health Ministry's website.



The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections now stands at 461,044, including 26,380 fatalities.

Meanwhile, over 383,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

The country's previous daily record in new cases -- 3,712 -- was registered on September 22. (ANI/Sputnik)

