Iran demands proof of culpability in attacks on Saudi Arabia's Aramco

Tehran [Iran], Sept 19 (ANI): The Iranian foreign ministry on Thursday said it needs to see the proof of Tehran's hand in drone attack on Saudi Aramco's oil facilities.

"As for attack on Aramco oil facilities, if they have actual proof of Iran's complicity, let them show that," Sputnik quoted Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi, as saying.

Though Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for Saturday's strike, the Saudi defence ministry said drones and cruise missiles were fired from a direction that rules out Yemen as a source.

Blaming Tehran for the strikes, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, after arriving in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, said that it was an "act of war".

Iran has repeatedly refuted the claims made by the Saudis and the US.

The coordinated attack that took place on Saturday, knocked-off half of the oil production of the Saudi oil facilities and lead to surge in the oil price globally. (ANI)

