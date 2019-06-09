Representative image
Iran denounces latest US sanctions targetting petrochemical secto

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 06:07 IST

Tehran [Iran], Jun 9 (ANI): Sharpening its attack, Iran on Saturday slammed the United States for its decision to impose fresh sanctions on the country's largest petrochemical group, calling it a violation of "principles of international law."
"Only week-long patience proved the US president's void assertion that he was willing to hold talks with Iran," Anadolu News Agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi citing state-run IRNA.
"These measures are in contrast with principles of international law and the international commitments of the US administration," he said.
On Friday, the US slapped sanctions on Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (PGPIC) for allegedly indirectly supporting Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as part of Washington's "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran.
"By targeting this network we intend to deny funding to key elements of Iran's petrochemical sector that provide support to the IRGC. This action is a warning that we will continue to target holding groups and companies in the petrochemical sector and elsewhere that provide financial lifelines to the IRGC," Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin had said in a statement.
Responding to the US' move, Mousavi urged the countries to protest against Washington's "violation of principles of international law and not to let destroy the achievements of the international community and the principle of multilateralism be ignored due to US' bullying and unilateral acts".
Ties between the US and Iran soured after Washington pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) last year.
Following this, the US slapped a multitude of sanctions on Iran, citing the latter's support to state-sponsored terrorism and conflicts.
The historic 2015 deal between Iran and world powers including the European Union and the US, offered sanctions relief to Iran for scaling back its nuclear programme.
The US has remained rooted to its stand, saying it would continue to "impose maximum pressure" against Iran till the regime gives up its "destabilising ambitions" of expanding its nuclear programme.
Washington also recently announced that no fresh sanction waivers will be issued for Iranian oil imports to eight countries, including India. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 05:29 IST

