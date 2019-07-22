A series of maritime episodes have further led to a standoff, especially after Iran seized a UK-flagged vessel at the Strait of Hormuz last week.
A series of maritime episodes have further led to a standoff, especially after Iran seized a UK-flagged vessel at the Strait of Hormuz last week.

Iran detains 17 citizens accused of spying for USA; some of them to be executed

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 18:47 IST

Tehran [Iran], July 22 (ANI): Iran's Ministry of Intelligence on Monday said admitted to having detained 17 citizens suspected of spying for the USA's Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).
Some of the detained suspects have been sentenced to death, CNN quoted the ministry as saying.
The suspected spies were captured after Iran busted a CIA spying ring, according to a ministry document sent to CNN. All of the detained have since confessed to spying for the CIA.
"Defendants serving their sentences in prison mentioning tempting promises of CIA officers including emigration to the USA, a proper job in America, and money," the Intelligence Ministry document stated.
As per the document, the spying was launched to gather classified information "from substantial centres as well as intelligence/technical operations."
"Individuals who consciously and deliberately betrayed the country and refused to compensate for the losses have been handed over to the judiciary system. Others, who honestly cooperated with the security system and their remorsefulness have been proved, have been managed with intelligence direction against Americans," the document added.
The announcement comes at a time when tensions are high between Iran and western powers following Washington's exit from the Iran nuclear deal last year.
A series of maritime episodes have further led to a standoff, especially after Iran seized a UK-flagged vessel at the Strait of Hormuz last week.
Tehran has stated that the British ship was "violating international regulations," leading to its seizure. The UK, on the other hand, has demanded the ship's release and threatened Iran with "robust" action. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 18:19 IST

Nepal: Devotees flock to Shiva Shrines on Shravan's Monday

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 22 (ANI): A large number of devotees in Nepal flocked to Shiva Temples on the first Monday of Shrawan, the fourth month of Hindu calendar devoted to Lord Shiva.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:42 IST

4 hikers dead in floods in China's Jiangxi

Jiangxi [China], July 22 (ANI): Local authorities on Monday said that four hikers had lost their lives due to floods here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:25 IST

Cardinal Ranjith calls on govt to step down over Easter Sunday bombings

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 22 (ANI): Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the head of Sri Lanka's Roman Catholic Church, has called for the government to step down due to its alleged failure to prevent Easter Sunday bombings that claimed the lives of more than 250 people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:28 IST

Quake jolts Indonesia's Ceram Sea

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 22 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.5 on Richter Scale jolted Indonesia's Ceram Sea on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:24 IST

IAEA chief Yukiya Amano passes away

Vienna [Austria], July 22 (ANI): Vienna [Austria], July 22 (ANI): Yukiya Amano, the chief of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is no more. He was 72.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:51 IST

Huge blast, gunfire heard in Somalia's Mogadishu

Mogadishu [Somalia], July 22 (ANI): A huge blast, followed by heavy gunfire, was heard in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu on Monday morning, as per local media reports.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:47 IST

'UAE to become a shining pearl along Belt and Road,' says...

Beijing [China], July 22 (WAM/ANI): The UAE "will become a shining pearl along the Belt and Road," a senior Chinese official said on Sunday, as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, started his state visit to Ch

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:41 IST

Puerto Rico governor says he would not seek re-election

San Juan [Puerto Rico], July 22 (ANI): Puerto Rico's embattled Governor Ricardo Rossello announced on Sunday (local time) that he would not seek re-election next year following days of protest calling for his resignation over leaked chat messages.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:36 IST

Pakistan: Over 150 kgs of hashish seized from former PML-N...

Bahawalpur [Pakistan], July 22 (ANI): Over 150 kgs of hashish were seized from the residence of former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Fauzia Ayub Qureshi by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:17 IST

Japan's ruling bloc wins upper house elections, constitutional...

Tokyo [Japan], July 22 (ANI): Japan's ruling bloc, led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, maintained a majority in the upper house by winning more than half the seats in Sunday's elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:27 IST

Trump surprises newly-weds by attending wedding reception in New Jersey

New Jersey [USA], July 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump surprised a newly-wed couple by attending their wedding reception at his golf club in Bedminster here this weekend, leading to all the guests chanting "USA! USA!" in celebration.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:17 IST

Pirates attack S Korean cargo ship near Singapore Strait

Busan [South Korea], July 22 (ANI): A South Korean cargo ship -- the 44,132-ton CK Bluebell -- was attacked by armed pirates near the Singapore Strait on Monday, according to government officials here.

Read More
iocl