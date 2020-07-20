Iran executes national over espionage on assassinated Gen. Soleimani for US' CIA: Reports

Tehran [Iran], July 20 (Sputnik/ANI): Iranian national Mahmoud Mousavi Majd, accused of spying for the US Central Intelligence Agency and giving away information about movements of assassinated military commander Qasem Soleimani, was executed on the morning of Monday, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the report, Majd was also accused of spying for Israel's Mossad intelligence.

A probe into Majd was launched before Soleimani's assassination by the US forces and is not linked to it.

On January 3, an airstrike ordered by US President Donald Trump on the outskirts of Baghdad killed Soleimani, one of the most prominent military figures in Iran, and several other members of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The assassination prompted Tehran to attack US bases in Iraq. About the same day, Iranian forces, expecting a retaliatory strike from the US, mistakenly downed a Ukrainian passenger jet, which fatally crashed with 176 people on board. (Sputnik/ANI)

