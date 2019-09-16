Iran, India review operationalisation of development projects, including Chabahar

Tehran [Iran], Sep 16 (ANI): India and Iran on Monday reviewed bilateral cooperation on key issues like ongoing connectivity and infrastructure development projects including development of Shahid Behesthi Port, and full operationalisation of the Trilateral Transit Agreement (Chabahar Agreement) between the two countries along with Afghanistan.

The first shipment from Afghanistan under the TIR Convention through Iran's Chabahar Port arrived at India's Nhava Sheva port in Mumbai and Mundra port in Gujarat in March this year.

During the 16th round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Iran here, the two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale led the Indian delegation and Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi led the Iranian side.

"It was agreed to maintain the momentum of mutually beneficial multifaceted bilateral cooperation and exchanges between the two sides and to hold the next round of Joint Commission Meeting at the level of External Affairs Minister at an early date in Iran," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The next round of Foreign Office consultations will be held in New Delhi on mutually convenient dates, the MEA said. (ANI)

