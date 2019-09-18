Iran President may not attend UNGA

Tehran (Iran), Sept 18 (ANI): Iran President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif might skip the UN General Assembly session later this month, as the United States has not yet issued visas to them, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.

"Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to depart for New York on Friday morning (September 20), and the Iranian president on September 23. If the visas are not issued in a few hours, then perhaps the visits will be cancelled," the IRNA news agency reported.

The tension between Iran and the US are high, with both countries refusing to hold talks to resolve the issue.

The US' decision of pulling out from the 2015 Nuclear deal agreement in May last year soured its ties with Iran. Since then, Washington slapped multiple sanctions on Tehran citing the latter's support to state-sponsored terrorism and conflicts.

Escalating the tensions, the US has recently blamed Tehran for the attack on the two oil factories of Saudi Arabia. (ANI)

