Iran records nearly 13,000 new COVID-19 cases, 389 deaths

Tehran [Iran], November 29 (ANI): Iran on Sunday confirmed 12,950 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally of coronavirus cases to 948,749, informed the country's Health Ministry.

Iran also confirmed 389 new COVID-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 47,875, said ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari, reported Anadolu News Agency.

She added that a total of 658,292 patients have recovered so far, while 5,859 remain in critical condition.



All of Iran's 31 provinces have been classified as red zones with a high risk of coronavirus transmission.

On November 21, Tehran had announced new strict measures, which are set to last two weeks, to curb the spread of COVID-19. Under these measures, some government offices and organizations were shut, or were operating with less than 30 per cent staff.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that people should change their lifestyle, observe physical distancing, not hold gatherings and minimize traffic to control the virus outbreak.

While addressing a task force meeting on Saturday, he said the capacity of hospitals had been increased, and that all necessary equipment will be provided to medical facilities, reported Anadolu News Agency. (ANI)

