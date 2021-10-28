Iran reports 10,644 new COVID-19 cases

Tehran [Iran], October 28 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iranian health ministry reported on Wednesday 10,644 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,888,100.

According to an official briefing published on the ministry's official website, the pandemic has claimed 125,716 lives in the country so far, after 197 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 5,455,329 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 4,127 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said on its official website.



By Wednesday, 51,738,578 Iranians have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 31,718,775 of them have taken two jabs.

The official report added that 35,079,339 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

On Wednesday morning, a member of the Iranian government's scientific committee said that COVID-19 infection and mortality rates are still decreasing in Iran as a whole. (ANI/Xinhua)

