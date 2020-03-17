Iran reports 135 more COVID-19 deaths, toll reaches 988

Tehran [Iran], Mar 17 (ANI): Iran has reported 135 more deaths due to the coronavirus, bringing the national death toll to 988 on Tuesday.

Iran has reported 14,000 confirmed cases of the virus.

On Monday, Iran reported that a member of Iran's clerical body, that chooses the supreme leader of the nation, had died of the COVID-19 infection.

Ayatollah Hashem Batahayi Golpayegani died two days after being tested positive of the novel virus, he was 78-yers old.

The country has been struggling to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Iran's Health Ministry figures show while 55 per cent of fatalities were in their 60s, some 15 per cent were younger than 40, according to Al Jazeera. (ANI)

