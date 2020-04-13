Iran reports 1617 new COVID-19 positive cases, over 100 deaths

Tehran [Iran], April 13 (ANI): Iran has reported 1, 617 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours taking the tally of confirmed cases to 73, 303.

Meanwhile, 111 people have died in the same period resulting in the death toll at 4, 585.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said, "45,983 people out of a total of 73,303 infected with the coronavirus have recovered whereas 4,585 have unfortunately lost their lives," as per Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA)

He added that 3, 877 people are still battling for life and are in critical condition

Iran is the Middle East's worst-hit country in terms of both cases and deaths reported. The authorities there have taken several steps like shutting down schools and cancelling cultural and religious gatherings.

Meanwhile, the government spokesperson Ali Rabiei said on Monday that any decision to ease lockdown and reopen activities will follow the expert's guidance.

The government would follow the advice of Health ministry and country's experts on the spread of the virus before taking any decision on when the country can be reopened.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Monday also held a telephonic call with the Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and discussed about the steps to be taken to control the COVID-19 impact. (ANI)

