Iran reports 53,183 coronavirus cases

Tehran [Iran], April 3 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has reached a total of 53,183, the Iranian Health Ministry's spokesman told the IRINN channel on Friday. As many as 3,294 people have died from the deadly virus.

According to Kianush Jahanpur, 2,715 new COVID-19 cases and 134 fatalities have been registered in Iran over the past 24 hours.

The record daily numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths that Iran has registered so far are 3,186 and 157, respectively. (Sputnik/ANI)

