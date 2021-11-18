Iran reports 5,882 new COVID-19 cases

Tehran [Iran], November 18 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Thursday 5,882 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 6,063,775.

According to a briefing published on the ministry's official website, the pandemic has claimed 128,634 lives in the country so far, after 103 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 5,746,487 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,439 remain in intensive care units, the outlet wrote.



By Thursday, 56,282,022 Iranians have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 43,783,020 of them have taken two jabs.

Meanwhile, 683,188 people in the country have received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The official report added that 37,468,072 tests have so far been carried out across the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

