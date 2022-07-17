Iran says US seeks to cause tensions in Mideast by spreading Iranophobia

Tehran [Iran], July 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday dismissed US President Joe Biden's recent claims over Iran's nuclear activity as a "failed policy of promoting Iranophobia," which seeks to cause tensions and crises in the region.

Biden's anti-Iran remarks, which were made during his Middle East visit, are "part of Washington's policy of inciting sedition and fomenting tensions in the region," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.

Citing the dark American record and history of hostility toward other countries, Kanaani noted that the United States invaded and occupied a number of regional countries and has sold numerous weapons, and is constantly interfering in regional states' internal affairs.



Nasser Kanaani reaffirmed Iran's strategic policy of seeking to use nuclear technology only for peaceful purposes within the framework of the international rules and regulations, saying Iran is committed to the continuation of the talks on the removal of the sanctions and revival of a 2015 nuclear deal.

He stressed Iran's principled and constructive policy of welcoming dialogues with neighbours and regional initiatives, expressing hope that "regional governments are expected to take constructive steps in favour of collective security, peace, stability, and development."

The United States pledged not to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon even at the cost of using "all elements of its national power," affirming its commitment to work together with other partners "to confront Iran's aggression and destabilizing activities," Biden said in a US-Israel joint declaration in Jerusalem on Thursday. (ANI/Xinhua)

