Iran sees deadliest day of coronavirus outbreak with 54 deaths

Tehran [Iran], Mar 10 (ANI): Fifty-four people died from novel coronavirus in Iran in the past 24 hours, surging the death toll from the infection to 291 -- the highest in Asia outside of China, while a total of 7,161 people have been infected with the disease.

Iran is among the countries worst hit by the coronavirus outbreak. Tuesday's figure recorded the highest surge in fatalities since the beginning of the outbreak.

The country has reported the fourth highest cases of coronavirus so far at 7,161, as per the data cited in a report by the South China Morning Post. Outside of China, Italy has reported the most fatalities -- 463 -- as well the most cases of the disease -- 9,172.

Earlier in the day, as many as 58 Indian citizens, including 25 men, 31 women and two children were airlifted from Iran by Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft. All have now been undergoing a 14-day quarantine at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad.

Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and has killed more than 3,100 people in that country alone, while cases have been reported in several countries across the world, including India. (ANI)

