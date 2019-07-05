Iran summons British envoy over 'illegal seizure' of oil tanker

Tehran [Iran], July 5 (ANI): Iran has summoned British envoy Nicolas Hopton to convey its objections over the "illegal seizure" of an Iranian oil tanker by UK patrol ships in Gibraltar, country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi said.

British Royal Marines on Thursday morning (local time) had seized a supertanker on the suspicion that it was smuggling Iranian crude oil to Syria, reported Sputnik.

In consideration to the fact that the European Union has imposed economic and energy sanctions on Syria since 2011, the attempted delivery of crude oil was a breach of EU sanctions, argues Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

The incident has triggered a diplomatic row between Iran and Britain at a time when the European signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) are battling to save the treaty

It may be recalled that Washington has imposed tough sanctions against Iran's oil sector, and has since then threatened to apply secondary sanctions against any country or company that continues to engage in the purchase of energy resources from the country.

Although Britain does not support Washinton's stance, the vessel was seized because it was suspected of violating the European sanctions on Syria. (ANI)

