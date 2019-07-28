Iranian oil tanker seized by Britain's Royal Marines earlier in July.
Iranian oil tanker seized by Britain's Royal Marines earlier in July.

Iran terms Britain seizing its oil tanker as violation of JCPoA

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 17:27 IST

Tehran [Iran], July 28 (ANI): Britain seizing an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of Gibraltar earlier this month constituted a violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
"We witnessed the seizure of an oil tanker carrying Iranian oil in the Strait of Gibraltar which in our view is a violation of (the 2015 nuclear deal)", ISNA news agency quoted Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi as saying, as cited by Sputnik.
"And the countries who are part of (the nuclear deal) shouldn't create obstacles for the export of Iranian oil."
Earlier this month, an Iranian oil vessel was seized by British Royal Marines along with Gibraltar officials off the coast of the British Overseas Territory. The UK authorities have claimed that the vessel was bound for Syria and was circumventing sanctions.
The incident has triggered a diplomatic row between London and Tehran at a time when the European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran (officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) are battling to save the treaty.
It may be noted that Britain and Iran, along with Germany, Russia, France, the European Union, and China are the remaining signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal. The Trump-led US government withdrew from the deal last year, terming it as defective at its core. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:46 IST

Russian Navy Day: INS Tarkash Capt gives returning salute to...

Moscow (Russia) July 28 (ANI): Commanding Officer of INS Tarkash Captain Sathish Vasudev on Sunday gave returning salute to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the ceremonial steam-past during Russian Navy Day celebrations at St Petersburg, Russia.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:31 IST

Trump's mediation offer on Kashmir more than Pak's expectation:...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump's recent offer to play the role of a mediator on the issue of Kashmir between New Delhi and Islamabad was more than Pakistan's expectation, country's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:30 IST

UK Cabinet member issues unusual style guide to staff; bans...

London [UK], July 28 (ANI): The newly appointed UK Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, raised eyebrows after issuing an unusual style guide to his new office, wherein specific words like "ongoing" have been banned in use for correspondence.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:12 IST

Pak DG ISPR peddles fake news, posts doctored video of retd IAF...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 28 (ANI): Pakistan's Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations, Asif Ghafoor, attracted ridicule after posting a doctored video of war hero and retired IAF Air Marshal, Denzil Keelor on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 12:51 IST

Another explosive-laden vehicle detonates in Afghanistan's Ghazni

Ghazni [Afghanistan], July 28 (Sputnik/ANI): Just a day after a suicide attack targetted Afghanistan's Ghazni, another explosive-laden car detonated in the province's Ab Band district early Sunday morning, a local source told Sputnik.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 11:59 IST

USA: Las Vegas suffers from grasshopper invasion

Washington [USA], July 28 (Sputnik/ANI): Hordes of grasshoppers have descended upon the Las Vegas Valley, a major metropolitan area in the US state of Nevada, as per local media reports.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 10:36 IST

CNN anchor slams Trump's 'racist' comments on Baltimore

Washington [USA], July 28 (ANI): CNN anchor Victor Blackwell on Saturday defended his hometown Baltimore, soon after US President Donald Trump criticised the region's Representative Elijah Cummings, calling his district a "disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess."

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 10:17 IST

New York: 1 dead, 11 injured in Brooklyn shooting

New York [USA], July 28 (ANI): At least one person is feared dead and at least 11 others, including a child, have been injured in a shooting incident at an outdoor gathering in Brooklyn here on Saturday night, local media reported.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 08:41 IST

3 N Koreans crossed maritime border on boat: S Korea

Seoul [South Korea], July 28 (ANI): South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) on Sunday said that three North Koreans had crossed the maritime border shared with the reclusive state on a fishing boat on Saturday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 08:14 IST

Russian vessel detained by N Korea released

Moscow [Russia], July 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The Russian embassy in North Korea said on Sunday that the Russian Xianghailin-8 fishing vessel, detained by North Korean border guards, has been released.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 06:19 IST

Dengue fever kills 13 in Tanzania

Dodoma [Tanzania], July 28 (ANI): As many as 13 people have died as a result of dengue fever, while 6,677 people are infected with the virus across the East African country, the health ministry told the state media.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 06:19 IST

Support pours in for Russian sisters who face jail for killing...

Moscow [Russia], July 28 (ANI): Dozens of Russians clenching flowers gathered in Moscow on Saturday (local time) in support of three sisters on trial for killing their abusive father in a case that has reignited a debate over domestic violence in Russia.

Read More
iocl