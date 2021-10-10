Iran to continue supporting Lebanese "resistance" amid threats: FM

Tehran [Iran], October 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran will continue supports to the Lebanese "resistance" amid pressures, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian was quoted by state TV on Sunday.



Despite the economic pressures and the US. "oppressive" sanctions, Iran is prepared to assist Lebanon, he noted.

"We have defended the Lebanese resistance in the face of threats posed to Lebanon's sovereignty, security, independence, and territorial integrity ... and our support for the Lebanese resistance in the face of potential threats of the Zionist regime (of Israel) will continue," he added.

"Supporting the brotherly country of Lebanon is a moral duty that we will never spare any effort for," the Iranian Foreign Minister said in a tweet at the end of his three-day visit to Lebanon on Sunday. (ANI/Xinhua)

