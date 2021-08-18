Iran to make efforts to stabilise Afghanistan: President Raisi

Tehran [Iran], August 18 (ANI): Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday said that his country would make serious efforts to stabilise Afghanistan as the country's government fell on Sunday and the Taliban took over the control, a media report said.

"The military defeat and pull out of the US from Afghanistan must be turned into an opportunity to revive life, security and sustainable peace in the country," Tehran Times quoted Raisi as saying.

"Iran will make efforts for the stability of Afghanistan as today's first need, and as a neighboring and brotherly country invites all groups to agree on a national consensus," Raisi added, Tehran Times reported.

Tehran has been closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan.



On Tuesday, the Taliban in the first presser announced that "soon they will reach a settlement through which an Islamic government will be established in the country.

The terror group entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Taliban leaders have been discussing future government plans in Doha after gaining control of Kabul.

"We want to establish a government that includes all sides," Taliban spokesperson Mujahid Zabiullah said, adding that they want an end to the war.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Taliban had announced a "general amnesty" for all Afghan government officials and urged them to return to work. (ANI)

