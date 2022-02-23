Iran to open trade office in Qatar soon

Tehran [Iran], February 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Iran will soon open a trade office in Qatar, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday.



During his visit to Qatar, Raisi announced his decision to establish an Iranian trade mission in Qatar to strengthen the economic ties between the two countries, according to the IRNA state news agency.

The Iranian President also met with the emir of Qatar and the two signed 14 MoUs, IRNA said.

On Monday, Raisi arrived in Doha on an official visit to participate in the Gas Exporting Countries Forum. The Iranian President held a number of meetings with Qatari officials and signed several agreements in the trade, economic and political spheres. (ANI/Sputnik)

