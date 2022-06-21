Iran urges UN to increase aid to Syria amid Western sanction pressures

Tehran [Iran], June 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's UN envoy has urged the United Nations to increase assistance to Syria amid the Western sanction pressures.

The 11-year conflict, as well as occupation and terrorism, has created enormous hardships for the Syrian people, Iranian UN Ambassador Majid Takht-Ravanchi told a meeting of the UN Security Council on Syria on Monday, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported Tuesday.

The situation has been aggravated by the unilateral sanctions that have stymied the implementation of the Security Council's resolution 2585.



"This has impeded Syria's reconstruction efforts and hampered humanitarian aid delivery," Takht-Ravanchi was quoted by a UN press release as saying.

These "illegal measures" undermined the Syrian government's ability to achieve economic and social stability and to improve the living condition of the Syrians, said the Iranian envoy.

"We believe that in order to support the improvement of the humanitarian situation in Syria and achieve progress in the political settlement process, the international community and the UN and its humanitarian agencies must increase their assistance to entire Syria through recovery projects, such as the restoration of basic infrastructure assets including water and power supply facilities, schools and hospitals," he was quoted by the Tasnim as saying.

The Iranian envoy condemned what he called "Israel's prolonged occupation of Syrian Golan, as well as its numerous breaches of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity" including the most recent attacks on civilians.

Takht-Ravanchi called on the UN Security Council not to remain silent about Israel's repeated aggression, adding Iran will continue to support the Syrian government and nation to restore the unity and territorial integrity of their country. (ANI/Xinhua)

