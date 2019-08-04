Bushehr [Iran], Aug 4 (ANI): An Iranian fighter jet, with two pilots on board, crashed in the Southern Tangestan area here on Sunday afternoon.
Both the pilot and co-pilot are safe, Sputnik reported while quoting the Governor of Tangestan Abdolhossein Rafiipour.
Local media further quoted the official while reporting that the incident occurred due to a technical problem. (ANI)
Iranian fighter jet crashes in Bushehr, pilots safe
ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 18:12 IST
Bushehr [Iran], Aug 4 (ANI): An Iranian fighter jet, with two pilots on board, crashed in the Southern Tangestan area here on Sunday afternoon.