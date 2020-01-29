Iranian Foreign Minister calls Middle East plan 'nightmare for region'

Tehran [Iran], Jan 29 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Tuesday called the Middle East plan unveiled by US President Donald Trump as a "nightmare for the region".

"The so-called 'Vision for Peace' is simply the dream project of a bankruptcy-ridden real estate developer. But it is a nightmare for the region and the world," Zarif tweeted, adding "hopefully, a wake-up call for all the Muslims who have been barking up the wrong tree. #LetsUniteForPalestinians"

The Middle East plan unveiled by Trump on Tuesday proposes for the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem and with double the territory currently under their control. At the same time, under the plan, the US would recognise Israeli sovereignty over its settlement in West Bank area, with Jerusalem remaining the undivided capital of Israel.

Palestine has rejected the plan, with its President remarking that his people's rights are "not for sale". (ANI)

