Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif to embark tour of Bolivia, Venezuela, Cuba

Tehran [Iran], November 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Iran's top diplomat, Mohammad Javad Zarif, is set for a tour of three South American nations that will kick off with his attendance at the inauguration of Bolivia's new president, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzade said Monday.



"Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will travel to Latin America tomorrow to attend the inauguration of Bolivia's new president Luis Arce, and then he will go to Cuba and Venezuela," Khatibzade said at a briefing in Tehran.

Acre's inauguration is scheduled for November 8 and will see the socialist step into the role of the spiritual successor to ousted Bolivian leader Evo Morales.

The three countries represent a bulwark of anti-US sentiment on the South American continent. (ANI/Sputnik)

