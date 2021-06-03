Iranian naval ship 'Khark' sinks after catching fire in Gulf of Oman

Tehran [Iran], June 3 (ANI): One of Iran's biggest navy ships 'Khark' sank after catching fire in the Gulf of Oman.

Iranian semi-official Fars News Agency informed that the blaze on board the huge training and logistical ship -- called the "Khark" -- began early Wednesday morning, reported CNN.

"Despite 20 hours of all-out efforts by Civil and Naval Military Rescue Teams, the rescue operation of the Khark training support vessel was ineffective due to the spread of fire in different parts," Fars said in its report.



The ship sank off the coast of the southern Iranian port of Jask. All crew members were evacuated and there were no casualties, citing Fars, CNN reported.

The cause of the blaze remains unclear. The military vessel was being deployed to international waters for a training naval operation when one of its systems caught fire near Jask, Fars reported.

It had been in service for more than four decades and had taken part in many training operations, reported CNN. (ANI)

