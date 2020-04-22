Iran's Guards launch its first military satellite

Tehran, April 22, IRNA - The first military satellite of Iran was successfully put on orbit by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday.

According to IRGC, 'Noor Satellite', the first Iranian military satellite, was launched from two-stage carrier Ghased and was placed in 425-km orbit, state-run IRNA news agency reported.

This is a new development for Iran in the aerospace field, the media reported further. (ANI)

