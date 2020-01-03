Iran's Khamenei appoints Soleimani's deputy as head of Quds Force

Tehran [Iran], Jan 3 (ANI): Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday appointed Deputy Commander of the Quds Force Esmail Ghaani as the head of the unit after Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike earlier today in Baghdad, local media reported.

Tasnim News Agency quoted a statement by Khamenei as saying that the force's programme will remain "unaltered from the time of Ghaani's predecessor."

"Following the martyrdom of glorious General Haj Qasem Soleimani, I name Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani as the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps", Khamenei said, as reported by Sputnik.

Soleimani, a US-designated terrorist, along with six others, were killed in the airstrike carried out by the United States near Baghdad's international airport.

The strike has escalated tensions between the US and Iran, with Tehran vowing to take a "vigorous revenge" for the killing. (ANI)

