Iraq: 1 killed, 20 injured in explosion in Baghdad

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 06:47 IST

Baghdad [Iraq">Iraq], Aug 13 (ANI): At least one person was killed and 20 people suffered injuries in a huge explosion at an ammunition depot in Southern Baghdad on Monday.
"The powerful explosion in southern Baghdad killed one person and wounded 29 others," Xinhua quoted Sayf al-Badr, spokesman of Iraq">Iraqi Health Ministry as saying.
Al-Badr said that all the wounded have been shifted to hospitals.
He did not give more details about casualties among the security forces inside the military base.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 07:15 IST

