Iraq: 12 killed in bomb explosion in Karbala

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 08:00 IST

Baghdad [Iraq], Sept 21 (ANI): At least 12 people were killed and five others sustained injuries after an explosive device planted on a minibus detonated near the Iraqi city of Karbala on Friday, country's military said.
The blast occurred near a checkpoint at the entrance of Karbala city, the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operation Command (JOC) said in a statement, as cited by Xinhua news agency.
The security forces have cordoned off the area and an investigation into the matter has been initiated. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 09:13 IST

