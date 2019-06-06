Iraq: 6 IS militants killed in airstrike

Anbar [Iraq], Jun 6 (ANI): Six Islamic State (IS) militants were killed in an airstrike carried out by the US-led coalition in Western Iraq's Anbar province on Wednesday, the country's military said.

The airstrike was conducted in the northern al-Baghdadi area, some 180 kilometres west of the provincial capital Ramadi, the media office of the Joint Operations Command (JOC) said in a statement.

Two vehicles belonging to the IS militants were also destroyed in the air raid, reports Xinhua news agency.

Although the Iraqi government had declared victory over the Islamic State in December 2017, the IS militants are still active in the vast Anbar desert area, which stretches along the border with neighbouring countries of Syria, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. (ANI)

