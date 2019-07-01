Iraq: 6 IS terrorist killed in two separate operations

Baghdad [Iraq], July 1 (ANI): As many as six Islamic State (IS) terrorist were killed in two separate operations carried out by US-led coalition and Iraqi security forces in the northern province of Nineveh on Sunday, country's Army said.

According to the media office of the Joint Operations Command (JOC), four IS terrorists were killed in an airstrike carried out by US-led coalition aircraft on a tunnel used by the terrorists as a hideout in Ayn al-Jahesh area in the south the provincial capital Mosul.

The other two IS terrorists were killed in an anti-terrorism operation carried out by Iraqi security forces in the village of Um Haram in the west of Mosul. An explosive belt, an assault rifle, and the vehicles belonging to the terrorists were confiscated from the scene of the incident, reported Xinhua news agency.

Although the Iraqi government had declared victory over Islamic State in December 2017, the IS terrorists are still active in rural areas of central and northern parts of the country and carry out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces. (ANI)

