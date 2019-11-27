Iraq: 6 killed in three blasts across Baghdad

Baghdad [Iraq], Nov 27 (ANI): At least six people were killed and 17 others sustained injuries in three separate blasts in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Tuesday, an official at the country's Interior Ministry told Xinhua news agency.

A motorcycle bombing in a popular market in the al-Shaab neighborhood in northeastern Baghdad claimed the lives of six people and injured nine others, the official said. Another blast occurred when a bomb went off in the al-Baiyaa neighbourhood in southwestern Baghdad, wounding four people.

A third bomb ripped through the al-Baladiyat neighbourhood in the eastern part of the capital, leaving four more people wounded.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which has come at a time when the country is witnessing widespread anti-government protests.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

