Iraq anti-government protests: 104 killed; PM announces cabinet reshuffle

Baghdad [Iraq], Oct 6 (ANI): The death toll from six days of mass anti-government protests in Iraq has risen to 104, with an estimated 6000 others wounded, country's Interior Ministry announced on Sunday.

As many as 51 public buildings and eight political party headquarters have been torched by protesters since the beginning of the protests, Interior Ministry spokesperson Major General Saad Maan said in a statement, as reported by Sputnik news agency.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has agreed to proceed with the implementation of a plan involving cabinet reshuffles, Alsumaria broadcaster reported citing sources.

The plan also includes the creation of a national programme to combat poverty and unemployment, as well as the formation of the Supreme Court specialising in corruption issues and the re-investigation of all previous corruption cases brought before the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council.

The development has come following an emergency meeting held yesterday in the wake of the wave of mass anti-government protests that have gripped the country since October 1.

The protests, which mark the largest to date against Mahdi's fragile government, were organised to decry a host of problems that plague the daily life of many Iraqis, such as corruption, a lack of services and unemployment. (ANI)

