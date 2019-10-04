Demonstrators gathered at a protest site during a curfew in Baghdad on Thursday.
Demonstrators gathered at a protest site during a curfew in Baghdad on Thursday.

Iraq anti-govt protest: Death toll rises to 34; over 1500 wounded

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 06:27 IST

Baghdad [Iraq], Oct 4 (ANI): The death toll from three-days of mass anti-government protests in Iraq has risen to 34, with hundreds of others wounded as authorities extended a curfew to several southern cities, security officials and activists said on Thursday.
The fatalities included 31 protesters and three security officers, as clashes erupted between demonstrators and security forces, Ali Akram al-Bayati, a member of the Independent High Commission for Human Rights of Iraq, told CNN.
At least 1,518 people have been injured, including 423 Iraqi security personnel, he added.
The protests, which marked the largest to date against Mahdi's fragile government, were organised to decry a host of problems that plague the daily life of many Iraqis, among them corruption, a lack of services and unemployment.
Earlier in the day, Iraq Prime Minister Adil Abd Mahdi called an emergency security meeting to discuss the "unfortunate events," according to a statement released by his office.
"The Council stressed that appropriate measures should be taken to protect citizens and public and private properties," the statement said, adding that the government will make all efforts to meet the legitimate demands of the demonstrators.
Protests were also reported in the cities of Nasiriyah, Diwaniyah, and Basra.
Many of the protesters in Baghdad held photographs of one of the country's most famous war heroes, Lt Gen Abdulwahab al-Saadi, a former head of Iraq's counterterrorism force who led the fight to defeat the Islamic State.
Saadi's removal from his post last week followed weeks of speculation that militia groups loyal to neighbouring Iran had pushed for his departure.

The United Nations has called for restraint after violent anti-government protests gripped the Iraqi capital and other provinces of the Middle East country.
"The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert calls for calm, and deeply regrets the casualties among both the protesters and security forces," the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) said in a statement cited by Xinhua news agency.
Hennis-Plasschaert also urged the Iraqi authorities to "exercise restraint in their handling of the protests to ensure the safety of peaceful protesters while upholding law and order and protecting the people, public and private property."
"Every individual has the right to speak freely, in keeping with the law," Hennis-Plasschaert said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 05:58 IST

Taliban delegation meets Imran Khan, discusses Afghan peace process

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 4 (ANI): A high-level Taliban delegation led by the group's co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday and discussed the Afghan peace process and other issues of mutual interest.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 05:39 IST

Cautioned Ukraine's leadership to not interfere in US politics...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Former US special envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker told House investigators on Thursday that he cautioned Ukraine's leadership not to interfere in US politics following the July phone call between President Donald Trump and his Ukraine's counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, W

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 05:23 IST

Trump says both China, Ukraine should probe Bidens

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Stating publicaly what is already the subject of an impeachment inquiry, United States President Donald Trump said on Thursday he wants both Ukraine and China to investigate former US Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 04:40 IST

EAM Jaishankar meets US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien here on Thursday during the final day of his three-day visit to the US.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 04:40 IST

US: 3 injured in Washington State Apartment shooting

Vancouver [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): At least three people were injured in a shooting incident at an apartment building in Vancouver city, Washington on Thursday afternoon (local time), police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 03:23 IST

Qureshi loses cool when asked to name 58 countries supporting...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 4 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi lost his cool on being asked to name the 58 countries that Prime Minister Imran Khan commended for backing Islamabad on its stance on the Kashmir issue at the UNHRC.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 02:32 IST

Pak army spokesperson trolled for calling Kashmir country's...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 4 (ANI): Keeping up with the country's trend of making spelling errors while attacking India on Twitter, Pakistan Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday called Kashmir the jugular "vain" of Pakistan, inviting trolls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 00:36 IST

Longest-serving Indian origin Labour MP demands withdrawal of...

London [UK], Oct 4 (ANI): Britain's longest-serving Indian-origin Member of Parliament has demanded the rescinding of an emergency resolution passed by the opposition Labour Party on Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 22:30 IST

Japan's Nippori textile town growing as a tourist hot spot

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 3 (ANI): Nippori district in Tokyo is famous not only among Japanese females but also foreigners, especially who love to pay a visit to the dozens of cloth shops that sell expensive Japanese silk fabrics and traditional kimono robes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 22:22 IST

Panasonic designs Power Assist suits for power-lifters in 2020...

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 3 (ANI): The Tokyo International Forum hosted a test event for para-powerlifting as part of preparations for 2020 Olympic and Paralympics games.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:35 IST

Poland issues commemorative stamp on Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

Warsaw [Poland], Oct 3 (ANI): Poland on Thursday issued a commemorative stamp to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:15 IST

Pak political party JUI-F announces 'Azadi march' against Imran...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 3 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), a major right-wing political party, on Thursday announced that it will begin an 'Azadi march' on October 27 to oust the "incompetent" government of incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read More
iocl