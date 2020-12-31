Iraq condemns Aden Airport attack, offers condolences to Yemen

Baghdad [Iraq], December 31 (ANI/Sputnik): The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its strong condemnation over the Wednesday deadly attack on the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden and conveyed condolences to the Yemeni people, the ministry's spokesman, Ahmed al-Sahaf, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the airport in Aden was attacked as a plane carrying newly sworn-in Yemeni cabinet ministers arrived in the city. At least 25 people were reportedly killed and 110 others were injured in the incident. Yemen is calling on the international community to condemn the attack, the country's ambassador to Russia, Ahmed Salem Al-Wahishi, told Sputnik, describing these actions as a terrorist act.

"Iraq expresses its strong condemnation of the explosion, which rocked the Aden airport in Yemen and resulted in the death and injury of a number of people. We offer our condolences to the brotherly nation of Yemen and affirm Iraq's stance rejecting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and standing with the global community in confronting terrorism," al-Sahaf said in a press release.



On the day of the attack, the new government of Yemen arrived from Saudi Arabia in Aden, which became the temporary capital for the internationally recognized authorities of Yemen after the seizure of Sanaa and the country's northern parts by the rebel Houthi movement.

Following a deal between the legitimate authorities and the separatists in southern Yemen, the new cabinet included five ministers representing the country's south. The government swore an oath in Yemen in front of Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Among those killed are three employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross. Russia, the United States, the United Nations, the European Union, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have already condemned the deadly attack on the Aden airport. (ANI/Sputnik)

