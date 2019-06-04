Representative Image
Representative Image

Iraq: Court sentences 2 French citizens to death for joining ISIS

ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 21:36 IST

Baghdad [Iraq], June 3 (ANI): A Court here on Sunday (local time) sentenced two more French citizens to death for being members of the terror group the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS).
Today's judgement raised the number of French citizens being sent to the gallows in the connection to nine, according to Voice of America.
The people, who have been sentenced, belong to the group of 12 French citizens who were detained by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in neighbouring Syria and handed over to Iraq in January.
Meanwhile, human rights watchdogs have accused Iraqi prosecutors of "using a range of torture techniques", saying that France and other countries should not be "outsourcing" trials of IS suspects to "abusive justice systems."
Last month, the French foreign ministry had also reiterated its opposition to the death penalty, saying it would take "the necessary steps" to prevent Iraq from carrying out capital punishment against its citizens.
"France is opposed in principle to the death penalty at all times and in all places," the ministry said in a statement cited by the state media.
Paris has so far categorically refused to take back ISIL fighters and their wives, although a handful of children have been repatriated. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 07:06 IST

US House passes USD 19.1 billion disaster relief bill

Washington DC [USA], Jun 4 (ANI): After months of negotiations and a week-long recess, the US House of Representatives on Monday cleared a USD 19.1 billion disaster relief bill aimed at providing funds to areas hit by earthquake, hurricanes, flooding, and wildfire.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:16 IST

Russia has pulled 'most of their people' out of Venezuela, says Trump

Washington DC [US], Jun 4 (ANI): In a major setback to the Nicolas Maduro regime, United States President Donald Trump on Monday said that Russia has informed Washington that it has pulled out most of its military personnel from Venezuela.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 05:32 IST

Grounded 737 MAX jets should fly by 2019 end, says Boeing CEO

San Francisco [US], Jun 4 (ANI): Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said on Monday that the company expects to get a clearance from US' Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to resume services on its grounded 737 MAX aircraft by the end of this year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 04:46 IST

Trumps join Queen at State Banquet

London [UK], Jun 4 (ANI): Dressed in a gorgeous white pleated outfit, Ivanka Trump stood smiling in the balcony of Buckingham Palace with husband Jared Kushner by her side, as her father Donald Trump and stepmother Melania arrived at the palace for a symbolic meet with the Royal family.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 03:09 IST

Tiananmen Square massacre: US urges China to reveal fatalities,...

Washington D.C. [USA] June 4 (ANI): The United States on Monday called on China to make public a full account of those killed or missing in the 1989 student-led pro-democracy demonstration in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 23:18 IST

Muslim ministers decide to resign as wave of communal violence...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 3 (ANI): All Muslim ministers -- Cabinet, State, and Deputy -- on Monday decided to resign from their respective positions after accusing the government of failing to guarantee the security of the nation's minority Muslim community amid fears of attacks following the Easter t

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 21:36 IST

Indian businessman Yusuff Ali gets first Gold Card permanent...

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 3 (ANI): The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday announced that it had issued its first gold residence card to Indian business leader Yusuff Ali MA, the chairman of LuLu Group International.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 21:18 IST

EU calls upon Sudanese military council to transfer power to civilians

Khartoum [Sudan], June 3 (ANI): The European Union (EU) on Monday called upon the Sudanese military officials to transfer power to the civilians.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 18:27 IST

Trump arrives in UK slams London mayor Sadiq Khan

London [UK], June 3 (ANI) : Minutes before landing at London's Stansted Airport for a three-day state visit to the United Kingdom, United States President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, in a series of tweets, branding him "a stone cold loser who should focus o

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 18:15 IST

Indian Conglomerate Wipro Expands in Southeast Asia

Singapore, June 3 (ANI): Wipro, the Bengaluru-based conglomerate is making headlines in Southeast Asia. Just in May alone, Wipro announced two deals.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 17:04 IST

Palestinians not capable to govern themselves yet: Jared Kushner

Washington [US], June 3 (ANI): Palestinians are not yet capable of governing themselves, said White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, an architect of the US's Middle East peace plan that is expected to be released this month.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 16:51 IST

Kabul: 5 killed as blast targets govt employee bus

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jun 3 (ANI): At least five people were killed when a magnetic IED blast targeted a bus carrying employees of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission here on Monday noon.

Read More
iocl