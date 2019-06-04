Iraq: Court sentences 2 French citizens to death for joining ISIS

Baghdad [Iraq], June 3 (ANI): A Court here on Sunday (local time) sentenced two more French citizens to death for being members of the terror group the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS).

Today's judgement raised the number of French citizens being sent to the gallows in the connection to nine, according to Voice of America.

The people, who have been sentenced, belong to the group of 12 French citizens who were detained by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in neighbouring Syria and handed over to Iraq in January.

Meanwhile, human rights watchdogs have accused Iraqi prosecutors of "using a range of torture techniques", saying that France and other countries should not be "outsourcing" trials of IS suspects to "abusive justice systems."

Last month, the French foreign ministry had also reiterated its opposition to the death penalty, saying it would take "the necessary steps" to prevent Iraq from carrying out capital punishment against its citizens.

"France is opposed in principle to the death penalty at all times and in all places," the ministry said in a statement cited by the state media.

Paris has so far categorically refused to take back ISIL fighters and their wives, although a handful of children have been repatriated. (ANI)

