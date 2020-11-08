Iraq to start new school year at end of November

Baghdad [Iraq], November 8 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iraqi authorities decided on Saturday to start the new school year at the end of this month.



According to a statement by the media office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety held a meeting headed by al-Kadhimi and decided to start the school year on Nov. 29, under health restrictions which are to be decided by the ministries of education and the higher education.

On Oct. 27, Deputy Education Minister Falah al-Qaisi said at a press release that the ministry was preparing an emergency curriculum for the schools in which the number of subjects will be reduced, and it also intends to teach students through electronic learning and an educational TV channel.

Earlier in the day, a statement by the Iraqi Health Ministry reported 2,880 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide infections to 496,019. (ANI/Xinhua)

