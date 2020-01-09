Iraq to summon Iranian ambassador over missile attack on US military facilities in its territory

Baghdad [Iraq], Jan 8 (ANI): The Iraqi Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said that it would summon Iranian ambassador to the country over the recent missile attacks.

"The foreign ministry rejects these attacks and considers them a violation of Iraqi sovereignty. It stresses that Iraq is an independent state and that its internal security is its priority. We will not allow it to become a battlefield," the ministry said in a statement cited by Sputnik news agency.

Early on Wednesday morning, Iran launched approximately 35 missiles against US targets in Erbil, Iraq and the country's Ayn al-Asad Air Base, which houses US military forces.

The attacks were made in response to the killing of Iranian military general Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike ordered by the Pentagon near the Baghdad International Airport in Iraq last Friday. (ANI)

