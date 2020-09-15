Iraqi Foreign Minister to meet with NATO chief on Wednesday

Baghdad [Iraq], September 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet on Wednesday in Brussels, the military bloc said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The NATO Secretary General, Mr Jens Stoltenberg will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq, Fuad Mohammad Hussein, on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 at NATO Headquarters," the statement read.

It added that there would be no media opportunity.



The previous meeting between the NATO chief and a top Iraqi diplomat took place in January. Then-Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim and Stoltenberg discussed the future relations between Baghdad and the alliance.

The NATO mission in Iraq was officially launched in July 2018 and involves about 500 troops. It is solely engaged in training the Iraqi security forces, which are direct subordinates to the government in Baghdad. The NATO forces do not take part in security operations with the Iraqi forces.

After the US assassinated one of Iran's most prominent military figures, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, in Iraq in early January, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel all the foreign forces from the country and suspend NATO operations. In February, Baghdad gave NATO the green light to stay in the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

