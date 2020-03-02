Iraqi PM designate withdraws candidacy for post

Baghdad [Iraq], Mar 02 (ANI): Deepening the political crises in the country, Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi on Monday withdrew his candidacy for the post.

Announcing the withdrawal of his candidacy on Twitter, Allawi accused political parties of obstructing him.

"I heard that there is a plan to prevent the Cabinet from receiving confidence from the parliament in order to continue corruption and thefts because the ministries will be headed by independent and impartial ministers. They are paying money to the members of the parliament to fulfil their scheme," Allawi tweeted.

According to al-Monitor, the development comes hours after the Parliament failed to approve his cabinet for the second time amid political infighting.

President Barham Salih will begin consultations to choose a new candidate for a new prime minister within 15 days. (ANI)

