Iraq's air defence systems intercept rocket targeting US Embassy in Baghdad

ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2020 06:04 IST

Baghdad [Iraq], July 5 (ANI): The air defence systems in Iraq have intercepted a rocket targeting the US Embassy in Baghdad.
Al Arabiya reported that a patriot battery system had responded to the rocket but could not intercept it far enough and, hence, fell within the Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone. (ANI)

