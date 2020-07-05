Baghdad [Iraq], July 5 (ANI): The air defence systems in Iraq have intercepted a rocket targeting the US Embassy in Baghdad.
Al Arabiya reported that a patriot battery system had responded to the rocket but could not intercept it far enough and, hence, fell within the Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone. (ANI)
Iraq's air defence systems intercept rocket targeting US Embassy in Baghdad
ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2020 06:04 IST
