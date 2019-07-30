Richard Barlow, Head of Political and Bilateral Affairs, British High Commission New Delhi, speaking to ANI on July 30.
Richard Barlow, Head of Political and Bilateral Affairs, British High Commission New Delhi, speaking to ANI on July 30.

ISIS brides have to be responsible for their decisions: UK diplomat

Malavika Kaur | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 19:21 IST

By Malavika Kaur
New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): ISIS brides having origins in the UK have to be responsible for their decisions, said Richard Barlow, the Head of Political and Bilateral Affairs at the British High Commission here, on Tuesday.
Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of an event here, Barlow said: "It's a very complex and controversial issue. As the UK government, our starting point has to be our law. Our law says that anybody who commits acts of terrorism, or incites terrorism whether in the UK or overseas, is subject to the penalties of the law."
"As a foreign ministry official, my second comment will be that we've always been clear with our British citizens that we cannot support them in countries like Syria where we have no ability to provide consular assistance," he said.
"We advise against all travel. So it's a very difficult situation for these people who have taken the decision so, I'm afraid, they have to be responsible for their decisions," added Barlow.
Starting in 2012, several women traveled to Syria and Iraq to join the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) as brides of terrorists. A few women from the UK were also amongst them. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:50 IST

500 Sikh pilgrims reach Pak for Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birthday...

Kartarpur [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): A special 'jatha' of around 500 Sikh pilgrims reached here on Tuesday to take part in the celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at his birthplace on August 1.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:43 IST

Benin-based artiste sings 'Vaishnav Jan To' for President Kovind

Porto-Novo [Benin], July 30 (ANI): Benin-based artiste Zeynab Abib on Tuesday sang Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan 'Vaishnav Jan To' at an event which saw President Ram Nath Kovind in attendance.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:41 IST

Al-Qaeda continues to cooperate closely with LeT, Haqqani...

New York [US] July 30 (ANI): Pakistan-based terror outfit Al Qaeda continues to cooperate closely with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Haqqani Network, said United Nations in its report.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:05 IST

India gifts 44 SUVs to Mozambique

Maputo [Mozambique], July 30 (ANI): As a token of friendship, India on Tuesday gifted 44 sports utility vehicles (SUVs) to Mozambican Ministry of Interior.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:40 IST

500 Sikh pilgrims cross Pak for Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth celebrations

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): A special 'jatha' of around 500 Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan for Nankana Sahib on Tuesday to begin celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev from his birthplace on August 1.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:31 IST

3 minors killed in Kandahar roadside blast

Kandahar [Afghanistan], July 30 (ANI): As many as three children were killed after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives in a busy market in Kandahar province in southern Afghanistan on Tuesday, officials said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 13:50 IST

Hope talks with N Korea will resume 'very soon', says Pompeo

Washington DC [USA], July 30 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is hopeful that working-level negotiations with North Korea will resume "very soon".

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 13:01 IST

Chaos in Hong Kong as protesters disrupt metro services

Hong Kong, July 30 (ANI): Thousands of commuters had a harrowing time on Tuesday after protesters blocked metro train services during the morning rush hour, in the latest anti-government demonstrations which have rocked Hong Kong for the last few months.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:23 IST

PoK: Protest erupts against Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project

Muzaffarabad [Pakistan-occupied Kashmir], July 30 (ANI): Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to protest against the Neelum-Jhelum hydropower plant and construction of other dams in the region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:21 IST

Seventy-seven injured in Hong Kong bus mishap

Hong Kong, July 30 (ANI): At least 77 people were injured after two buses collided outside the Tai Lam Tunnel here on Tuesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:58 IST

Baltimore's numbers worst on crime, economy: Trump chides Elijah...

Washington DC [USA], July 30 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday continued his attack on Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings, a high-profile critic of his administration, and Baltimore city from where he hails, claiming that is "worst" in terms of crime rate and economy in the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 09:55 IST

Chinese Defence White Paper is full of self-praise

Hong Kong, July 30 (ANI): The Defence White Paper that China's leaders released on July 24, the country's first such document in four years, spent much of its time justifying Beijing's military buildup and regurgitating frayed arguments about why it is a force for good in a troubled and complex wor

Read More
iocl