ISIS brides have to be responsible for their decisions: UK diplomat

By Malavika Kaur

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): ISIS brides having origins in the UK have to be responsible for their decisions, said Richard Barlow, the Head of Political and Bilateral Affairs at the British High Commission here, on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of an event here, Barlow said: "It's a very complex and controversial issue. As the UK government, our starting point has to be our law. Our law says that anybody who commits acts of terrorism, or incites terrorism whether in the UK or overseas, is subject to the penalties of the law."

"As a foreign ministry official, my second comment will be that we've always been clear with our British citizens that we cannot support them in countries like Syria where we have no ability to provide consular assistance," he said.

"We advise against all travel. So it's a very difficult situation for these people who have taken the decision so, I'm afraid, they have to be responsible for their decisions," added Barlow.

Starting in 2012, several women traveled to Syria and Iraq to join the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) as brides of terrorists. A few women from the UK were also amongst them. (ANI)

