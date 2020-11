Tel Aviv [Israel], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that an unidentified man was neutralized after an attempted knife attack southwest of Hebron, West Bank.



"A report was received regarding an attempted knife attack near the al-Fawwar refugee camp southwest of Hebron. The attacker was neutralized," the IDF said.

The incident resulted in no casualties from the Israeli side. (ANI/Sputnik)