Beirut [Israel], Aug 26 (ANI): Israel carried out at least three airstrikes targeting the Lebanese-Syria border area on Sunday.
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon's border with Syria east of the city of Zahle, Sputnik reported citing Lebanese An-Nahar TV.
However, there is no official confirmation about the strikes from Israel.
This comes a day after Syrian media reported that late-night several explosions were heard over the skies in Damascus.
Syrian media reported that Syrian air defences were repelling 'enemy targets' over the capital city. (ANI)
Israel carries out 3 airstrikes targetting Lebanese-Syria border
Aug 26, 2019
