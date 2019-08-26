Israel carries out 3 airstrikes targetting Lebanese-Syria border

Beirut [Israel], Aug 26 (ANI): Israel carried out at least three airstrikes targeting the Lebanese-Syria border area on Sunday.

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon's border with Syria east of the city of Zahle, Sputnik reported citing Lebanese An-Nahar TV.

However, there is no official confirmation about the strikes from Israel.

This comes a day after Syrian media reported that late-night several explosions were heard over the skies in Damascus.

Syrian media reported that Syrian air defences were repelling 'enemy targets' over the capital city. (ANI)

