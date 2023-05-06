Israel continues preparedness for natural disasters

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 6 (ANI/TPS): On Thursday, employees of the Ministry for Regional Cooperation and the Ministry for the Development of the Negev, the Galilee and National Resilience were updated on earthquakes and the preparation for emergency situations in Israel and the world, from Raz Goldfarb - one of the leaders of the rescue mission that went to Turkey after a recent earthquake there.



The State of Israel is located on the Syrian-African fault and is therefore exposed to the risk of a high-magnitude earthquake (over 6.5 on the Richter scale). This, together with the dry climate in the summer months, the security threats and other risk factors, require a general and personal preparation of the State of Israel and its residents, as well.

The Ministry for Regional Cooperation has worked in recent years to train rescue and emergency teams, with the understanding that an event of this type of earthquake may affect not only the State of Israel but the entire regional space. The forces of nature do not distinguish between Israelis, Jordanians, Jews, Muslims, Christians, secular people or religious, men or women. (ANI/TPS)

